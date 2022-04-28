IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FDA moves to ban sale of menthol cigarettes

  • Marine veteran Trevor Reed returns to U.S. after time in Russian jail

  • Consequences of severe drought and climate change ripple across California

  • Ukrainian dance instructor’s act of heroism

    U.S. economy shrinks in first quarter but doesn’t tell the whole story

    Biden seeks new $33 billion Ukraine aid package from Congress

  • New Russian strikes in Kyiv after U.N. head meets with Zelenskyy

  • Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under age 6

  • How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutions

  • Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

  • Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

  • China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

  • McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meeting

  • Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

  • How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start

  • The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

  • Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

Nightly News

U.S. economy shrinks in first quarter but doesn’t tell the whole story

Consumer demand is strong. Prices are rising. Unemployment is at 50-year lows. And yet, the economy shrank 1.4 percent in the first quarter of the year. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains some of the factors at play.April 28, 2022

