    U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads

Nightly News

U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads

02:23

The omicron variant is spreading across the U.S. at an alarming rate and is now being reported in nearly all 50 states. Ahead of the holidays, Americans planning to travel and gather aren't taking any chances, leading to extra-long testing lines. Hospitals are already stretched thin as they brace for what’s ahead.Dec. 18, 2021

