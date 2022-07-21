IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

01:25

Following President Biden’s positive Covid-19 test, many health officials are sounding alarms from coast to coast regarding another summer surge. The U.S. this week passed 90 million reported Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. In the last two weeks cases are up about 16 percent and deaths are up 28 percent. Many school districts are focusing on “back to school” and some are now resurrecting or reconsidering mask mandates.July 21, 2022

