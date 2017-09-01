Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

U.S. Flexes Military Muscle at North Korea

 

A senior U.S. military official tells NBC News that in a show of strength, American and South Korean warplanes flew close enough to the border that they were visible from inside North Korea.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

The Unexpected Health Impacts of a Hurricane

The Unexpected Health Impacts of a Hurricane

Hurricane Harvey
Manafort Notes From Russian Meet Refer to Political Contributions

Manafort Notes From Russian Meeting Refer to Political Contributions

EXCLUSIVE
U.S. Settles Suit Over Trump's First Travel Ban, Allowing Blocked Travelers to Reapply

U.S. Settles Lawsuit Over Trump's First Travel Ban

U.S. news
Pence Pledges Government Help in Wake of Harvey's Devastation

Pence Pledges Government Help in Wake of Harvey's Devastation

Hurricane Harvey
Harvey Victims Begin Returning Home to Damage and Uncertainty

Hurricane Victims Return Home, Wondering If It's Time to Go

Hurricane Harvey

World News

U.S. Flexes Military Muscle Near North Korea's Border
Video

U.S. Flexes Military Muscle Near North Korea's Border

Military
Manafort Notes From Russian Meet Refer to Political Contributions

Manafort Notes From Russian Meeting Refer to Political Contributions

EXCLUSIVE
U.S. Settles Suit Over Trump's First Travel Ban, Allowing Blocked Travelers to Reapply

U.S. Settles Lawsuit Over Trump's First Travel Ban

U.S. news
Mexican Relatives of 6 Swept Away in Van Amid Harvey Say They Can't Cross Border

Mexican Relatives of 6 Swept Away in Van Amid Harvey Say They Can't Cross Border

Hurricane Harvey
Remembering the Life of Princess Diana
Gallery

Remembering the Life of Princess Diana

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Doctors Wade Through Harvey Floods to Treat Cancer Patient

Houston Doctors Wade to Treat Cancer Patient

Hurricane Harvey
Family Describes Horror of Harvey Flood That Swept Away Six in Van

'I'm So Sorry': Van Driver Heartbroken Over Six Missing in Flood

Hurricane Harvey
This 'Accidental' Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

This Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

Business News
Did Owner of Million-Dollar U.S. Home Help North Korea Evade Sanctions?

Inside the U.S. Crackdown on Companies That Help North Korea

EXCLUSIVE
Boston Police Use Ice Cream to Improve Community Relations

Boston Police Use Ice Cream to Improve Community Relations

Inspiring America
advertisement