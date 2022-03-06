U.S. gas prices soar

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. gas prices are nearing an all-time high now hovering just below $4 a gallon. The cost of gas has increased every day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 6, 2022
