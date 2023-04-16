IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict

U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict

The death toll is rising in Sudan after a second day of fighting between the country’s army and a powerful paramilitary force. The United States government is urging Americans in Sudan to shelter in place. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.April 16, 2023

