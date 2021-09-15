U.S. gymnasts testify in Senate hearing on FBI failures in Nassar investigation

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols pushed for accountability as they testified in a Senate hearing about how the FBI mishandled the Larry Nassar case. It’s estimated that Nassar, who is now serving up to 175 years in prison, abused at least 70 gymnasts after the agency first learned about the allegations. FBI Director Wray testified that reforms are underway.Sept. 15, 2021