U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge
02:33
Share this -
copied
Although many Americans are hopeful for the new year, it’s more of the same on the first day of 2022. Many testing sites are busy following the holiday and the CDC is reporting high community transmission in every state.Jan. 1, 2022
Happy reunions following lockdowns
02:41
New state laws to be enforced in 2022
01:38
Law banning surprise medical bill takes effect
01:44
Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemic
01:56
Now Playing
U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge