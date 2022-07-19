U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

New U.S. intelligence is revealing that Russia is laying the groundwork to permanently keep the territory it captured in Ukraine by annexing it. This would mean that Russia would consider any attack on the area as an attack on Russia itself. The U.S. is sending weapons to Ukraine on the condition they not be fired into Russia territory. If the weapons are fired in the newly annexed territory, it could create a crisis. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin made a high profile visit to Iran to show that his country still has allies, also including China and India.July 19, 2022