U.S. is the most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world

 

According to the CDC, at least 700 women die every year from pregnancy or childbirth and 60% of childbirth related deaths are preventable.

Migrant children remain in custody as reunification deadline passes
Raging wildfire kills one, threatens Northern California city of Redding

North Korea returns potential remains of 55 U.S. Korean War troops

Cohen willing to tell Mueller that Trump knew of 2016 Russia meeting, source says

ACLU sues 12 New Jersey school districts over policies seen as barrier to enrollment of immigrants

After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’
Cohen willing to tell Mueller that Trump knew of 2016 Russia meeting, source says

Was Secretary of State Pompeo surprised by Trump threats against Turkey?

Democratic senator alleges Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access her computer

Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club for surprise gig

New Alzheimer's drug may slow decline, researchers report

Tight blood pressure control can cut memory loss, study finds

