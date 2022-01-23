IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup

Nightly News

U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup

Secretary of State Antony Blinken amplified his warning against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying "a single additional Russian force" entering Ukraine "in an aggressive way" would result in a severe response by the U.S. and its allies.Jan. 23, 2022

