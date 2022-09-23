IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

01:42

A new study found that if U.S. Latinos were their own country, their gross domestic product would rank the fifth largest in the world. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz takes a closer look inside the report’s findings.Sept. 23, 2022

