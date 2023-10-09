IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

    01:37

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

    02:06

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    03:49

  • Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

    07:20

  • Ret. Major General describes rushing to save son during Hamas invasion

    01:23

  • 1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton

    07:50

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

    03:01

  • NFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games

    02:22

  • Protests and calls for transparency after police fatally shoot man outside his Alabama home

    01:44

  • Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

    04:19

  • U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

    01:02

  • Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

    01:52

  • Mounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting rages

    02:08

  • White House condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    00:50

  • U.S. officials follow latest developments after Hamas attack on Israel

    01:27

  • Passenger bus strikes plane at Chicago airport, FAA reports

    01:28

  • Fallout over state intel failure after surprise attack on Israel

    02:02

  • Pouring rain grips much of the Northeast on Saturday

    01:14

Nightly News

U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

00:53

Federal law enforcement, including the FBI, are monitoring for domestic threats amid the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details on the response from President Biden and others in the U.S.Oct. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

    01:37

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

    02:06

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    03:49

  • Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

    07:20
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All