IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. lawmakers vow support and weapons during Taiwan visit after new president takes office
May 27, 202401:18

  • More than 2,000 people feared dead after Papua New Guinea landslide

    00:48

  • Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders

    01:19

  • Family gives final salute to Pearl Harbor hero thanks to DNA technology

    01:48

  • Mom of 3 girls stabbed at Massachusetts movie theater speaks out

    01:15

  • 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dead at 37 after fatal shooting

    01:59

  • 62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20

  • New warning about AI-generated nude photos exploiting teens

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    U.S. lawmakers vow support and weapons during Taiwan visit after new president takes office

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records

    00:45

  • Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

    02:01

  • Airline baggage handling incidents raise concerns ahead of summer travel season

    02:18

  • First millennial saint could be canonized as early as end of 2025

    01:32

  • Trump booed at Libertarian National Convention

    02:01

  • Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

    01:34

  • Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight

    01:36

  • At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country

    03:55

  • Burger King announces new $5 value meal as fast food competition heats up

    01:54

  • ‘Faith in humanity is through the roof’ for kidney recipient whose donor is a fellow soccer team fan

    03:17

  • Pennsylvania father detained in Turks and Caicos reunited with family after more than 100 days

    01:43

Nightly News

U.S. lawmakers vow support and weapons during Taiwan visit after new president takes office

01:18

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers vowed more weapons are on their way to Taiwan during a visit to its new president, Lai Ching-te. Taiwan has said those weapons are crucial for its efforts to defend against a potential invasion by China, which claims the self-governed island. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports from Taipei.May 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    More than 2,000 people feared dead after Papua New Guinea landslide

    00:48

  • Dozens killed in Gaza tent camp in an airstrike targeting two Hamas commanders

    01:19

  • Family gives final salute to Pearl Harbor hero thanks to DNA technology

    01:48

  • Mom of 3 girls stabbed at Massachusetts movie theater speaks out

    01:15

  • 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dead at 37 after fatal shooting

    01:59

  • 62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All