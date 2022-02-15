IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

02:41

U.S. officials say this week is critical in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, declaring that Russia is able to attack with little or no warning. Russia says it won’t invade, but some Ukrainian families are preparing for the worst and learning to defend themselves.Feb. 15, 2022

