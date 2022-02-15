U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow
02:41
U.S. officials say this week is critical in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, declaring that Russia is able to attack with little or no warning. Russia says it won’t invade, but some Ukrainian families are preparing for the worst and learning to defend themselves.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions
01:38
Biden urges Americans to 'be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super Bowl
03:17
Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics