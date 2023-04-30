U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate03:20
Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood01:53
Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister02:17
Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida01:55
Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner01:52
- Now Playing
U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan01:42
- UP NEXT
Government officials race to seize and sell First Republic ahead of market open00:57
Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies02:03
Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed02:48
Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings02:35
Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches03:04
Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation01:19
12 million Americans under severe weather alerts02:40
Man fatally shoots five people, including 8-year-old, in Texas, authorities report02:06
Hundreds of American civilians evacuating from Sudan amid conflict01:40
Transit announcements voiced by kids with autism in inclusive project01:51
Artificial intelligence changing politics with fake images and videos02:22
Student steers school bus to safety after driver passes out01:21
Friends of Evan Gershkovich speak out about journalist’s detainment in Russia02:28
Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run01:38
AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate03:20
Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood01:53
Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister02:17
Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida01:55
Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner01:52
- Now Playing
U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan01:42
Play All