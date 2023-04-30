IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate

    03:20

  • Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood

    01:53

  • Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister

    02:17

  • Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida

    01:55

  • Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Government officials race to seize and sell First Republic ahead of market open

    00:57

  • Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies

    02:03

  • Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed

    02:48

  • Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings

    02:35

  • Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches

    03:04

  • Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation

    01:19

  • 12 million Americans under severe weather alerts

    02:40

  • Man fatally shoots five people, including 8-year-old, in Texas, authorities report

    02:06

  • Hundreds of American civilians evacuating from Sudan amid conflict

    01:40

  • Transit announcements voiced by kids with autism in inclusive project

    01:51

  • Artificial intelligence changing politics with fake images and videos

    02:22

  • Student steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

    01:21

  • Friends of Evan Gershkovich speak out about journalist’s detainment in Russia

    02:28

  • Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run

    01:38

Nightly News

U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

01:42

The United States Navy is helping with the effort to evacuate Americans from Sudan. At the port, evacuees are safe, but face uncertain futures, hoping for temporary visas to gain passage to countries such as Saudi Arabia. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has the details on the evacuation effort.April 30, 2023

  • AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate

    03:20

  • Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood

    01:53

  • Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister

    02:17

  • Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida

    01:55

  • Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All