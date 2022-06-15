IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

01:31

Covid tests are no longer required for airline passengers to enter the U.S. The U.S. Travel Association estimates raising the testing rule will bring more than 5 million extra airline passengers and another $9 billion in travel spending by the end of the year. Though international airfare is rising, domestic airfare has dropped for the first time this year. June 15, 2022

