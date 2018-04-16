Please select another video.
U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia after Syria strike
Days after the U.S. and its allies launched airstrikes on Syrian chemical weapons facilities, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said new sanctions will be imposed against Russia to punish the country for its support of the Assad regime.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”