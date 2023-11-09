U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

The White House says 80 more trucks passed through the Rafah crossing with humanitarian aid, but is pressuring Israel for a pause in fighting to allow more in and to get hostages out. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the talks between the U.S., Israel and Qatar for a potential pause in fighting.Nov. 9, 2023