LIVE: Third Republican presidential debate live from Miami. Watch and follow here.

Nightly News

U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

01:51

The White House says 80 more trucks passed through the Rafah crossing with humanitarian aid, but is pressuring Israel for a pause in fighting to allow more in and to get hostages out. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the talks between the U.S., Israel and Qatar for a potential pause in fighting.Nov. 9, 2023

