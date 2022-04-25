U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

Russia has unleashed shelling attacks on Kharkiv and continues to intensify its assaults on eastern Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The U.S. promised more military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total to $3.7 billion since the war began. Russia continued attacks after officials departed striking multiple train stations in Ukraine.April 25, 2022