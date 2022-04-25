U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’02:08
Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children01:29
Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field01:37
- Now Playing
U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks02:33
- UP NEXT
Trump fined $10,000 a day for civil contempt00:58
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion02:16
Body cam footage released in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting02:23
Republican border delegation criticizes Biden over Title 42 immigration policy02:07
Metal fences were placed around Shanghai apartments for “hard quarantine”01:46
Changing the lives of people in need one free haircut at a time02:04
Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades02:10
Wildfires across the Tornado Alley continue to grow01:42
President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital03:02
Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president02:09
Uniting for Ukraine program allowing 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.02:09
California town leads the electric car revolution02:27
Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence02:19
Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes02:09
Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched01:30
Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting01:41
NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’02:08
Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children01:29
Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field01:37
- Now Playing
U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks02:33
- UP NEXT
Trump fined $10,000 a day for civil contempt00:58
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion02:16
Play All