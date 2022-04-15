U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

Overnight, Russia said it struck a plant in Kyiv that made and prepared Ukrainian missiles. The attack came after Russia’s key warship sank. A senior defense official says the U.S. has now determined the Russian warship was hit by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles in the Black Sea. Nearby, Russia is intensifying its assault on Mariupol. The besieged port city could fall to Russian forces within days, triggering Russia’s expected onslaught on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.April 15, 2022