  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

    U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

    Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel

  • More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

  • 23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

  • London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

  • Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

  • Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

  • Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

Nightly News

U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

The United States is stepping up efforts to free hostages from Gaza, sending a top White House official to Qatar and Israel to help with negotiations, including for nine Americans the White House says may be among the hostages. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.Nov. 13, 2023

