U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital02:18
- Now Playing
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza00:59
- UP NEXT
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel00:50
More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism00:58
Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel02:20
Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'18:50
Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over02:28
US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza02:07
Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates02:53
23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south02:38
London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march01:01
Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’01:26
Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel02:59
Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days02:26
Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:16
Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies03:22
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting01:56
Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital02:18
- Now Playing
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza00:59
- UP NEXT
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel00:50
More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism00:58
Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel02:20
Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'18:50
Play All