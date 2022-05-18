U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teams

Unions for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams and U.S. Soccer announced the new historic bargaining agreement after a federal wage complaint was filed in 2016. Earlier this year, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit made in 2019 that included $22 million back pay. With the new agreement, U.S. Soccer will pool World Cup prize money and split it between the men’s and women's teams.May 18, 2022