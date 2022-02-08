IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

    01:34
Nightly News

U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

01:34

After testing positive for Covid-19, Team USA speedskater Casey Dawson had to wait to receive four negative tests before heading to the Games. Once Dawson got cleared, he booked a last-minute flight to Beijing, where he’ll undergo additional Covid testing just hours before his event gets underway. Feb. 8, 2022

    U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

    01:34
