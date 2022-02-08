U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols
01:34
After testing positive for Covid-19, Team USA speedskater Casey Dawson had to wait to receive four negative tests before heading to the Games. Once Dawson got cleared, he booked a last-minute flight to Beijing, where he’ll undergo additional Covid testing just hours before his event gets underway. Feb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols
01:34
UP NEXT
State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate
01:59
Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup
01:33
Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?
01:39
2022 Winter Olympics is about more than medals for Team USA’s Jessie Diggins