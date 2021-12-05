U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads
02:11
Share this -
copied
New travel restrictions for international air travelers coming into the U.S. are set to begin in just hours, as officials try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. All visitors must now show proof of a negative Covid test the day before boarding. Some travelers are canceling their flights altogether. Dec. 5, 2021
New York City Ballet’s “Nutcracker” is back
02:48
Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forests
03:11
More fallout from Chris Cuomo CNN termination
01:51
Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues
02:00
U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads