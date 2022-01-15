U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion
The U.S. is declassifying intelligence it says shows Russia has sent operatives into Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian-backed forces to justify a Russian invasion. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports the latest.Jan. 15, 2022
