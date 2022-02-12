U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics
02:33
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the “Russians are in a position to be able to mount a major military action in Ukraine any day now,” and urged Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Feb. 12, 2022
