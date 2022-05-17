IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden denounces hate and pushes for stricter gun control during visit to Buffalo

  Passenger speaks out after landing plane with no flying experience

  Pennsylvania primary: Democratic frontrunner suffers stroke, GOP candidate surges

  Investigators say Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting was hate-filled attack

  Rising hate crimes in the U.S. and how social media could fuel violence

  Authorities say gunman came to Buffalo grocery store in March amid questions over whether warning signs were missed

  FDA may give Abbott Nutrition green light to reopen Michigan formula factory

  Lester Holt: Buffalo shooting follows 'well-worn path of racially fueled anger and violence' in America

  Labor shortages impacting summer resort communities

  Passenger speaks out after landing plane with no flying experience

  One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting

  Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

  Dramatic spike in U.S. hate crimes

  Kate Snow interviews Buffalo mass shooting witness Grady Lewis

  Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting was previously investigated by police

  10 Killed in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

  Mother creates organization in son's legacy by bringing joy to D.C. children

  Extreme couponing comes back as cost of goods keep going up

  Small plane crashes onto Miami Bridge, one dead, 6 injured

  Sweden and Finland eye NATO membership

Nightly News

UFO hearing leaves Congress with more questions than answers

01:37

The Pentagon released a report last year looking into what they called “unidentified aerial phenomena.” They say at least 18 cases included sensor data showing the objects behaving in ways they couldn’t explain. During a Congressional hearing, officials showed footage of a metallic object recorded from a fighter pilot’s cell phone to illustrate how hard it is to determine what these objects are. Intelligence Committee members briefed behind closed doors while other lawmakers expressed frustration over the lack of answers.May 17, 2022

