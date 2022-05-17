UFO hearing leaves Congress with more questions than answers

The Pentagon released a report last year looking into what they called “unidentified aerial phenomena.” They say at least 18 cases included sensor data showing the objects behaving in ways they couldn’t explain. During a Congressional hearing, officials showed footage of a metallic object recorded from a fighter pilot’s cell phone to illustrate how hard it is to determine what these objects are. Intelligence Committee members briefed behind closed doors while other lawmakers expressed frustration over the lack of answers.May 17, 2022