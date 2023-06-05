IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine accuses Russia of misinformation over failed offensive announcement

Nightly News

Ukraine accuses Russia of misinformation over failed offensive announcement

01:45

The Russian ministry of defense announced today that a major Ukrainian offensive had failed on the eastern front in Donetsk. One Ukrainian official called Russia’s version of events “an absolute lie.” NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine.June 5, 2023

    Ukraine accuses Russia of misinformation over failed offensive announcement

