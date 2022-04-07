IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw

    02:55

  • Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka

    01:48

  • Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes

    01:43

  • Severe storms strike the South

    01:19

  • Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting

    01:50

  • Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

    01:31

  • Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capital

    02:46

  • Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

    01:40

  • Obama returns to White House to promote Affordable Care Act

    01:42

  • Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    01:48

  • Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband

    01:26

  • NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians

    01:26

  • Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items

    02:16

  • Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

    04:42

  • Ivanka Trump testifies before January 6th committee

    00:53

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

    02:11

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    03:11

  • Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

    01:58

  • U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too late

    01:40

  • Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations

    01:39

Nightly News

Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

01:54

A senior U.S. defense official says Russia’s defeat around Kyiv has forced it to pull out about 30 percent of its combat power in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister is now pleading with the U.S. and NATO allies for more weapons before Russia can regroup.April 7, 2022

