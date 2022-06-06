IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

    02:56

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

    00:24

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

    00:30

  • People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

    02:30

  • Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

    02:15

  • Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

    01:18

  • Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

    02:12

  • President Biden and First Lady Jill evacuated to fire station as a small plane flies in restricted air

    01:25

  • Michigan baby formula plant begins production but supply won’t hit shelves weeks

    02:14

  • Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida

    01:55

  • Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

    04:40

  • Training to help prevent school shootings

    01:37

  • Queen Elizabeth sits out of horse racing event

    01:16

  • Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy

    01:53

  • Jobs report provides mixed news

    01:43

  • Former Trump trade advisor charged with contempt in Jan 6 hearings

    01:25

  • Uvalde police under pressure over active shooter response

    01:48

Nightly News

Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

01:44

Ukrainian forces claim they shot down a Russian helicopter in eastern Ukraine, today but unlike before these losses aren't slowing Russia’s assault. Ukrainians are still waiting for the multi-billion dollar package of aid and arms from The U.S., and the UK has promised to supply rockets that can fire up to 50 miles. However, Russian President Putin has described these weapons as inconsequential.June 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

    02:56

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

    00:24

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

    00:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All