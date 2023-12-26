Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry01:56
Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey finds02:02
Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation02:05
- Now Playing
Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid02:24
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers in Gaza hours after devastating strike03:04
Lester Holt reflects on the humanity behind ‘Nightly News’07:09
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza02:59
Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show02:14
Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy02:16
Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend01:37
Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim01:55
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush01:58
Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?03:12
Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days01:47
Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush02:08
Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity02:08
Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting01:47
What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war02:32
Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity02:35
‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry01:56
Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey finds02:02
Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation02:05
- Now Playing
Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid02:24
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers in Gaza hours after devastating strike03:04
Lester Holt reflects on the humanity behind ‘Nightly News’07:09
Play All