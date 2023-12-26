IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

    01:56

  • Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey finds

    02:02

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers in Gaza hours after devastating strike

    03:04

  • Lester Holt reflects on the humanity behind ‘Nightly News’

    07:09

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

    02:14

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

    02:16

  • Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

    01:37

  • Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

    01:55

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49

  • Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

    01:58

  • Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12

  • Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32

  • Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35

Nightly News

Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

02:24

For the first time in centuries, much of Ukraine is celebrating Christmas today, instead of in January, as part of a growing cultural rift with Russia. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports the latest on the war as millions struggle to meet basic needs and President Zelenskyy tries to secure more aid.Dec. 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

    01:56

  • Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey finds

    02:02

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers in Gaza hours after devastating strike

    03:04

  • Lester Holt reflects on the humanity behind ‘Nightly News’

    07:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All