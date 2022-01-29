Ukraine braces for possible invasion as Russia adds military force
01:47
The Pentagon says Russia has enough troops around Ukraine to invade the entire country. New propaganda video from Russia shows the arrival of missile systems in Belarus as Ukraine makes a show of force with anti-tank weapons. President Biden is preparing to deploy U.S. troops.Jan. 29, 2022
Facebook community provides father and daughter “bucket list” experiences
02:22
Violent crime on the rise amid bail reform controversy
02:44
Team USA touches down in Beijing for winter Olympics
01:48
Now Playing
Ukraine braces for possible invasion as Russia adds military force
01:47
UP NEXT
Supreme Court Justice contenders make President Biden’s shortlist