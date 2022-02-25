Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?
01:37
Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, tells Lester Holt that “NATO is well-prepared” to defend itself against Russia if needed. He urges that “we should do all we can to support Ukraine short of sending troops there.”Feb. 25, 2022
Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasion
01:54
Ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
00:52
Now Playing
Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?