    Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?

Nightly News

Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?

01:37

Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, tells Lester Holt that “NATO is well-prepared” to defend itself against Russia if needed. He urges that “we should do all we can to support Ukraine short of sending troops there.”Feb. 25, 2022

    Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?

