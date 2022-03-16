Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station
01:30
Medical teams are helping refugees inside a makeshift shelter above a train station in Lviv. Victor Vus, a psychologist volunteering at the shelter, says, “all of us are in a permanent stress.”March 16, 2022
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress
02:57
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
04:42
Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter
01:18
Now Playing
Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station
01:30
UP NEXT
At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team
01:30
Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal