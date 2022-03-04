As Russia continues to advance in Ukraine, the mayor of Kherson says Russian troops are in control of the city. This comes as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he’s willing to negotiate with Russia, but not over Ukraine’s sovereignty. March 4, 2022
Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson
