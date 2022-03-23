Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

While Ukrainians are fighting on the frontlines, another battle commences on the home front. There is a shortage of materials ranging from tourniquets to strollers. Volunteers say military units have requested 300 tourniquets at a time, while they can only provide five.March 23, 2022
