    Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

Nightly News

Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

While Ukrainians are fighting on the frontlines, another battle commences on the home front. There is a shortage of materials ranging from tourniquets to strollers. Volunteers say military units have requested 300 tourniquets at a time, while they can only provide five.March 23, 2022

