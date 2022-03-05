Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant
03:12
Russia seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in an attack Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy called a “night that could have stopped history.” NATO now accuses Russia of using cluster bombs as it ramps up its attacks. There is now an urgent scramble to escape Kyiv.March 5, 2022
Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out
02:22
Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op
03:52
Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance
01:48
Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales
01:35
Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge
03:30
Now Playing
Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant