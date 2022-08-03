Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine says it’s holding its ground in the East thanks to U.S.-made guided missiles. Major General Viktor Yagun tells NBC News that the weapons impact is vital because it is slowing Russia’s advance. Ukraine is also launching a new mission to rescue as many as 5,000 children who are missing somewhere in Russian-occupied territories. Meanwhile in Washington, new sanctions targeting Russian elites are being imposed including the reported girlfriend of Russia President Putin, Alina Kabaeva. Aug. 3, 2022