Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site
02:06
While Russia’s military has suffered shocking setbacks in Ukraine, today may have been the biggest yet. Ukraine’s state nuclear company says two columns of Russian troops left the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site, still contaminated from the 1986 meltdown. The company said Russian forces are going after digging trenches in the contaminated soil and receiving significant doses of radiation.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journey
01:58
High schoolers reveal challenges of adjusting from remote learning
02:36
New developments in Hunter Biden investigation
01:54
Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers
01:42
Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars slap