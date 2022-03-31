IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site

Nightly News

Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site

02:06

While Russia’s military has suffered shocking setbacks in Ukraine, today may have been the biggest yet. Ukraine’s state nuclear company says two columns of Russian troops left the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site, still contaminated from the 1986 meltdown. The company said Russian forces are going after digging trenches in the contaminated soil and receiving significant doses of radiation.March 31, 2022

