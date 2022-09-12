IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering September 11th

    02:18

  • Will Commonwealth countries pull away from the crown?

    02:24

  • Protesters in Edinburgh heard booing King Charles

    02:09

  • Ukraine quickly seized ground, pushing out Russians from the Kharkiv region

    01:53

  • Thousands line the streets of Scotland as the Queen moves from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

    02:31

  • Tropical Storm Kay remnants hit Southern California

    00:27

  • Off to Scotland for the Queen’s first stop in a long goodbye

    01:46

  • Camilla, the new Queen Consort

    01:58

  • Who will become the special masters for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago investigation?

    01:17

  • A nation still mourning now celebrates their new King

    02:40

  • President Zelensky says Ukraine liberated 30 settlements in land around Kharkiv

    01:54

  • Prince of Wales and Harry together mourning the Queen

    02:04

  • King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

    05:15

  • Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:47

  • King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old

    02:58

  • Mourners across the globe pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    01:48

  • King Charles III steps onto the throne as U.K. faces uncertainty

    02:21

  • Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96 years old

    05:30

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s death starts 10-day mourning period in U.K.

    03:13

  • Queen Elizabeth was loved by many Americans during her reign

    02:11

Nightly News

Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance

01:33

Russia launched missiles in Ukraine’s East, striking critical infrastructure and plunging millions into the dark. The strikes are seen as retaliation as Ukraine sweeps through the Russian front line in a shocking advance. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has more details on the ongoing conflict.Sept. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Remembering September 11th

    02:18

  • Will Commonwealth countries pull away from the crown?

    02:24

  • Protesters in Edinburgh heard booing King Charles

    02:09

  • Ukraine quickly seized ground, pushing out Russians from the Kharkiv region

    01:53

  • Thousands line the streets of Scotland as the Queen moves from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

    02:31

  • Tropical Storm Kay remnants hit Southern California

    00:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All