Many Ukrainian refugees who escaped to Poland have no idea what the next steps will be. Struggles with the language barrier, finding apartments in overcrowded cities, or being stuck in temporary housing continue a month since the war began. The U.S. says it will welcome 100,000 of those escaping Russia’s assault, but the requirements for being approved remain unclear. March 25, 2022
Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis
02:14
Russia surrounding Chernihiv
02:14
Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol
01:44
Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border
02:39
Now Playing
Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo
02:09
UP NEXT
Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results