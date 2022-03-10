Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital
03:04
Russia is denying responsibility for the attack on a Ukrainian children’s and maternity hospital, though Mariupol has been cut off by their forces for days. Ukraine called the attack a war crime. Medical officials in Kyiv accuse Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in its attacks across the country.March 10, 2022
Venezuela releases two detained Americans
01:30
National average gas price hits a record $4.25
01:31
Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country
01:59
Now Playing
Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital
03:04
UP NEXT
Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines
02:15
Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders