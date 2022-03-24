Ukraine says Russian landing ship damaged

Ukrainian forces say they destroyed a Russian landing ship and managed to damage two other Russian ships escaping to open water. Though Ukrainian forces are making advances around Kyiv pushing back Russian troops, Russia's air bombardments haven’t stopped. March 24, 2022
