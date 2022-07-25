Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

A Ukrainian commander says Luke Lucysczyn is one of two Americans killed in battle - both traveled from the U.S. to Ukraine on their own to volunteer for the war effort. Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck Odessa, Ukraine. The strike came after Russia agreed to end its blockade. Russia’s foreign minister said their target was strictly military and that the deal is still on. But Ukraine’s deputy prime minister is doubtful, warning that Russia is a terrorist state and that the food crisis could get worse.July 25, 2022