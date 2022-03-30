Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News followed Ukrainian troops to see what U.S. officials have said Russian generals are afraid to show their president: that the Russian military is losing ground and suffering too many losses to hide. Today, Ukrainians were able to stop Russia’s invasion in its tracks, allowing them to recapture the village of Mala Rohan from Russian soldiers. March 30, 2022

