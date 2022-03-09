Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines
02:15
Some of Ukraine’s premiere ballerinas are putting their life’s work on hold to defend their country. “I had two premieres coming before the war,” a principal dancer tells NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin. “Now it seems like another life, which never existed.”March 9, 2022
UP NEXT
Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine
01:58
Sunken Endurance ship found in Antarctica over 100 years later
01:21
Venezuela releases two detained Americans
01:30
National average gas price hits a record $4.25
01:31
Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country
01:59
Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital