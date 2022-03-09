IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine

  • Sunken Endurance ship found in Antarctica over 100 years later

  • Venezuela releases two detained Americans

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

  • Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country

  • Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital

    Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines

    Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

  • Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war

  • What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war

  • Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine

  • U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power

  • Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

  • Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

  • 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

  • Mother says Southlake school trying to sweep severe bullying of 12-year-old son under the rug

  • Ukrainian women showing strength and resolve during crisis

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines

Some of Ukraine’s premiere ballerinas are putting their life’s work on hold to defend their country. “I had two premieres coming before the war,” a principal dancer tells NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin. “Now it seems like another life, which never existed.”March 9, 2022

