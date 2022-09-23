IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Death of Iranian woman arrested over dress code violation sparks protests

    02:04

  • Review of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago resumes, intelligence officials say

    00:57

  • Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine hold controversial votes on whether to join Russia

    01:59

  • Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for entire season

    01:38

  • Latino voters in Nevada crucial to midterms

    02:19

  • San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste

    01:38

  • DOJ can resume reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, court says

    02:02

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents file lawsuit against city due to water crisis

    02:11

  • Alex Jones testifies in defamation trial

    01:21

  • Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities

    01:53

  • New protests after Russia announces plans to draft 300,000 soldiers for war in Ukraine

    01:38

  • Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

Nightly News

Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

01:35

Kyiv City Ballet is performing across the U.S. in 15 cities in hopes of introducing Ukrainian culture to a wider audience. The company toured Europe and has not returned to Ukraine since the war started in February. Lester Holt shares their story.Sept. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Death of Iranian woman arrested over dress code violation sparks protests

    02:04

  • Review of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago resumes, intelligence officials say

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All