Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion
U.S. intelligence is warning that in the event of a full-scale invasion by Russia, parts of Ukraine could fall in a matter of days with a potential death toll of 25 to 50,000 Ukrainian civilians. To prepare, ordinary citizens are now learning to handle weapons, administer first aid and evacuate the wounded.Feb. 6, 2022
