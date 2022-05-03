IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leaked 

    02:13

  • How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:35

  • Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Special relationship’ confirmed between Alabama corrections officer and murder suspect

    01:34

  • Ohio primary is first test of Trump’s influence post-presidency

    01:52

  • Consumers show signs of cutting back on spending as inflation frustration sets in

    01:35

  • Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans

    01:35

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57

  • House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44

  • Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34

  • Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acres

    01:35

  • Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate

    01:35

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

    02:36

  • Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

    03:20

  • $10,000 reward for details on vanished Alabama convicted inmate and corrections officer

    02:00

  • President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    01:54

Nightly News

Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

01:42

Ukrainian civilians were evacuated by bus from Mariupol’s steel plant, where they were surrounded by Russian forces. A two-day ceasefire was brokered by the United Nations, allowing 95 civilians, including 20 children, to escape the planet. According to Ukrainian soldiers inside, Russian troops have resumed their assaults on the plant tonight. Ukrainian authorities say 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol.May 3, 2022

  • Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leaked 

    02:13

  • How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:35

  • Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Special relationship’ confirmed between Alabama corrections officer and murder suspect

    01:34

  • Ohio primary is first test of Trump’s influence post-presidency

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All